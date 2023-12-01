Magic vs. Wizards: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (13-5) will look to continue an eight-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (3-15) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Amway Center as big, 10.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under of 237.5.
Magic vs. Wizards Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and MNMT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-10.5
|237.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Orlando's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 237.5 points five times.
- The average total in Orlando's contests this year is 222.2, 15.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Magic have a 15-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- Orlando has been listed as the favorite six times this season and has won all of those games.
- Orlando has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -550.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 84.6% chance of a victory for the Magic.
Magic vs Wizards Additional Info
Magic vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|5
|27.8%
|114.1
|230.4
|108.1
|232.9
|223.3
|Wizards
|10
|55.6%
|116.3
|230.4
|124.8
|232.9
|236.7
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- The Magic have gone 9-1 in their last 10 contests, with a 9-1 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Magic have hit the over six times.
- Against the spread, Orlando has performed better when playing at home, covering nine times in 10 home games, and six times in eight road games.
- The 114.1 points per game the Magic average are 10.7 fewer points than the Wizards give up (124.8).
- When Orlando scores more than 124.8 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
Magic vs. Wizards Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|15-3
|0-0
|8-10
|Wizards
|8-10
|1-2
|11-7
Magic vs. Wizards Point Insights
|Magic
|Wizards
|114.1
|116.3
|14
|8
|4-0
|7-6
|4-0
|3-10
|108.1
|124.8
|5
|29
|11-0
|3-1
|10-1
|2-2
