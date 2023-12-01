Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Leon County, Florida today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Leon County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

John Paul II High School at Leon High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Rickards High School