How to Watch the Jacksonville vs. Florida International Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jacksonville Dolphins (2-3) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Florida International Panthers (3-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jacksonville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Jacksonville vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison
- The Dolphins put up an average of 59.4 points per game, only four fewer points than the 63.4 the Panthers allow to opponents.
- Florida International's record is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 59.4 points.
- The 72.3 points per game the Panthers record are 9.5 more points than the Dolphins give up (62.8).
- Florida International has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 62.8 points.
- Jacksonville has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 72.3 points.
- The Panthers are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.8% higher than the Dolphins allow to opponents (37.6%).
- The Dolphins shoot 38.4% from the field, the same as the Panthers concede.
Jacksonville Leaders
- Edyn Battle: 17.4 PTS, 2 STL, 41 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
- Saniyah Craig: 11.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 50 FG%
- Jalisa Dunlap: 6.8 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
- Makayla Edwards: 6.5 PTS, 2 STL, 36.8 FG%
- Jada Jones: 3.2 PTS, 46.2 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jacksonville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 61-59
|Swisher Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|@ Florida A&M
|L 59-54
|Al Lawson Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Bethune-Cookman
|L 68-63
|Moore Gymnasium
|12/1/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/4/2023
|Edward Waters
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/7/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.