The Jacksonville Dolphins (2-3) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Florida International Panthers (3-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Jacksonville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison

The Dolphins put up an average of 59.4 points per game, only four fewer points than the 63.4 the Panthers allow to opponents.

Florida International's record is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 59.4 points.

The 72.3 points per game the Panthers record are 9.5 more points than the Dolphins give up (62.8).

Florida International has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 62.8 points.

Jacksonville has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 72.3 points.

The Panthers are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.8% higher than the Dolphins allow to opponents (37.6%).

The Dolphins shoot 38.4% from the field, the same as the Panthers concede.

Jacksonville Leaders

Edyn Battle: 17.4 PTS, 2 STL, 41 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

17.4 PTS, 2 STL, 41 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Saniyah Craig: 11.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 50 FG%

11.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 50 FG% Jalisa Dunlap: 6.8 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

6.8 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Makayla Edwards: 6.5 PTS, 2 STL, 36.8 FG%

6.5 PTS, 2 STL, 36.8 FG% Jada Jones: 3.2 PTS, 46.2 FG%

Jacksonville Schedule