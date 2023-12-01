The No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) are 7.5-point favorites as they look to extend a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's over/under is set at 138.5.

Houston vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -7.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston vs Xavier Betting Records & Stats

The Cougars are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

Houston has been at least a -375 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cougars have a 78.9% chance to win.

Xavier's ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

The Musketeers have played as an underdog of +300 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Xavier has a 25% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 1 14.3% 76.3 153.4 49.0 117.3 132.8 Xavier 5 83.3% 77.1 153.4 68.3 117.3 147.7

Additional Houston vs Xavier Insights & Trends

The Cougars score 76.3 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 68.3 the Musketeers give up.

Houston has a 4-2 record against the spread and a 6-0 record overall when scoring more than 68.3 points.

The Musketeers' 77.1 points per game are 28.1 more points than the 49.0 the Cougars give up to opponents.

Xavier is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when it scores more than 49.0 points.

Houston vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 4-3-0 4-3 1-6-0 Xavier 3-3-0 1-0 3-3-0

Houston vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Houston Xavier 16-2 Home Record 15-2 11-0 Away Record 7-4 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

