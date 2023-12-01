The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Hillsborough County, Florida this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hillsborough County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Plant High School at Christopher Columbus High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaither High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkeley Preparatory School at American Heritage High School - Plantation