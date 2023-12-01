Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hernando County Today - December 1
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Hernando County, Florida. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Hernando County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seven Rivers Christian School at Hernando Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hernando High School at Lecanto High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lecanto, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weeki Wachee High School at Nature Coast Tech High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
