Gary Harris' Orlando Magic take the court versus the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Harris had eight points, four assists and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 139-120 win against the Wizards.

With prop bets available for Harris, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gary Harris Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 6.5 8.2 Rebounds -- 2.0 Assists -- 1.9 PRA -- 12.1 PR -- 10.2 3PM 1.5 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Harris's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Gary Harris Insights vs. the Wizards

Harris is responsible for taking 4.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.5 per game.

Harris is averaging 4.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Harris' Magic average 102.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 105.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have given up 124.8 points per game, which is 29th-best in the NBA.

The Wizards allow 50.2 rebounds per game, worst in the NBA.

The Wizards allow 29.4 assists per game, worst in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards have allowed 13 makes per game, 18th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Gary Harris vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 19 8 2 4 2 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.