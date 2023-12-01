The Orlando Magic, Franz Wagner included, face off versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 139-120 win against the Wizards, Wagner had 31 points and six rebounds.

With prop bets available for Wagner, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 20.2 22.0 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 5.5 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.1 PRA -- 29 30.6 PR -- 25.8 27.5 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.6



Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 19.0% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.4 per contest.

He's put up 5.3 threes per game, or 17.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Wagner's opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 105.6 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 16th in possessions per game with 102.9.

On defense, the Wizards have given up 124.8 points per game, which is 29th-best in the NBA.

Allowing 50.2 rebounds per game, the Wizards are the worst squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Wizards are last in the league, allowing 29.4 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards have allowed 13 makes per game, 18th in the league.

Franz Wagner vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 31 31 6 3 4 1 0

