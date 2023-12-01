Friday's game that pits the Florida International Panthers (3-4) against the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-3) at Ocean Bank Convocation Center is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-65 in favor of Florida International. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 1.

The Panthers are coming off of an 81-69 loss to Georgia Southern in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida International vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida International vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida International 66, Jacksonville 65

Other CUSA Predictions

Florida International Schedule Analysis

The Panthers' best win this season came in a 65-64 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros on November 10.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Florida International is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 21st-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida International 2023-24 Best Wins

65-64 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 265) on November 10

88-59 at home over Bryant (No. 321) on November 24

Florida International Leaders

Mya Kone: 13.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 41.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

13.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 41.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Ajae Yoakum: 9.7 PTS, 52.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

9.7 PTS, 52.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Olivia Trice: 7.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

7.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Courtney Prenger: 8.7 PTS, 51 FG%, 62.5 3PT% (5-for-8)

Florida International Performance Insights

The Panthers are outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game with a +62 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.3 points per game (97th in college basketball) and allow 63.4 per outing (168th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.