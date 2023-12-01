The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-4) travel to face the Sam Houston Bearkats (3-2) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Florida A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida A&M vs. Sam Houston Scoring Comparison

The Rattlers put up an average of 52.6 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 67.8 the Bearkats give up to opponents.

The 70.0 points per game the Bearkats score are 11.6 fewer points than the Rattlers give up (81.6).

The Bearkats shoot 35.1% from the field, 11.7% lower than the Rattlers concede defensively.

The Rattlers' 33.9 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Bearkats have given up.

Florida A&M Leaders

Ahriahna Grizzle: 13.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

13.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Nashani Gilbert: 9.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

9.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Ivet Subirats: 6.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 31.6 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

6.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 31.6 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Hailee Brennen: 7.8 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

7.8 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Sydney Hendrix: 4.0 PTS, 25.9 FG%

