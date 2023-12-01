Friday's game between the Sam Houston Bearkats (3-2) and Florida A&M Rattlers (1-4) matching up at Bernard Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Sam Houston, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on December 1.

The Rattlers took care of business in their most recent matchup 59-54 against Jacksonville on Saturday.

Florida A&M vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Florida A&M vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Sam Houston 73, Florida A&M 63

Florida A&M Schedule Analysis

The Rattlers have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (three).

Florida A&M has tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (one).

Florida A&M Leaders

Ahriahna Grizzle: 13.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

13.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Nashani Gilbert: 9.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

9.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Ivet Subirats: 6.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 31.6 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

6.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 31.6 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Hailee Brennen: 7.8 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

7.8 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Sydney Hendrix: 4.0 PTS, 25.9 FG%

Florida A&M Performance Insights

The Rattlers' -145 scoring differential (being outscored by 29.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 52.6 points per game (336th in college basketball) while giving up 81.6 per outing (344th in college basketball).

