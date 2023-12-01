Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Escambia County, Florida, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Escambia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Florida High School - Tech at Escambia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola at Pensacola High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
