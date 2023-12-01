If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Escambia County, Florida, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Escambia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Florida High School - Tech at Escambia High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola at Pensacola High School