Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Duval County, Florida this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Duval County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Mandarin High School at Monarch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Coconut Creek, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.