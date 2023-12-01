Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Collier County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Collier County, Florida, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Collier County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Immokalee High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Immokalee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Donahue Academy High School at Babcock High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Babcock Ranch, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palmetto Ridge High School at Countryside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
