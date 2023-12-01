Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Brevard County, Florida? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Titusville High School at West Shore JrSr High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1

5:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Merritt Island High School at Palm Bay High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1

5:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Edward's School at Cocoa Beach JrSr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Cocoa Beach, FL

Cocoa Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Satellite High School at Astronaut High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Titusville, FL

Titusville, FL Conference: 4A - District 8

4A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Edgewood JrSr High School at Merritt Island Christian HS