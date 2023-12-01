The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-4) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Moore Gymnasium as just 1.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube. The point total for the matchup is set at 148.5.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Incarnate Word Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: YouTube

YouTube Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Moore Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bethune-Cookman -1.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bethune-Cookman Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, one Bethune-Cookman contest has gone over 148.5 points.

Bethune-Cookman has an average total of 145.6 in its outings this year, 2.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Wildcats are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Bethune-Cookman (1-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 20% of the time, 30% less often than Incarnate Word (3-3-0) this year.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Incarnate Word Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bethune-Cookman 1 20% 76.1 153.7 69.4 146.5 142.5 Incarnate Word 3 50% 77.6 153.7 77.1 146.5 147

Additional Bethune-Cookman Insights & Trends

The Wildcats record just 1.0 fewer point per game (76.1) than the Cardinals allow (77.1).

Bethune-Cookman vs. Incarnate Word Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bethune-Cookman 1-4-0 1-1 2-3-0 Incarnate Word 3-3-0 3-3 4-2-0

Bethune-Cookman vs. Incarnate Word Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bethune-Cookman Incarnate Word 8-5 Home Record 7-7 3-13 Away Record 3-12 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

