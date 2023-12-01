Friday's contest features the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-4) and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-4) matching up at Moore Gymnasium (on December 1) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-70 victory for Incarnate Word.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Incarnate Word Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: YouTube

YouTube Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Moore Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: Incarnate Word 76, Bethune-Cookman 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Bethune-Cookman vs. Incarnate Word

Computer Predicted Spread: Incarnate Word (-6.3)

Incarnate Word (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.6

Bethune-Cookman is 1-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Incarnate Word's 3-3-0 ATS record. The Wildcats are 2-3-0 and the Cardinals are 4-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game (scoring 76.1 points per game to rank 171st in college basketball while allowing 69.4 per outing to rank 150th in college basketball) and have a +47 scoring differential overall.

Bethune-Cookman is 138th in the nation at 34.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.4 its opponents average.

Bethune-Cookman connects on 7.3 three-pointers per game (192nd in college basketball) at a 30.4% rate (276th in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 its opponents make while shooting 36.2% from deep.

The Wildcats rank 274th in college basketball by averaging 88.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 39th in college basketball, allowing 81.0 points per 100 possessions.

Bethune-Cookman has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 6.6 turnovers per game, committing 14.4 (325th in college basketball action) while forcing 21.0 (first in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.