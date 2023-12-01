How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Incarnate Word on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-4) will attempt to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Moore Gymnasium. The contest airs on YouTube.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: YouTube
Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 42% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Bethune-Cookman shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Cardinals are the 88th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 132nd.
- The Wildcats put up 76.1 points per game, only one fewer point than the 77.1 the Cardinals allow.
- When Bethune-Cookman totals more than 77.1 points, it is 3-0.
Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Bethune-Cookman posted 74.5 points per game last season at home, which was 12.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (62.4).
- Defensively the Wildcats played better in home games last year, surrendering 69.7 points per game, compared to 79.6 in road games.
- Bethune-Cookman made 7.8 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.7 more threes and 3.7% points better than it averaged in road games (6.1 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).
Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Lamar
|L 83-65
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/25/2023
|Delaware State
|L 72-64
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Longwood
|L 69-48
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/1/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
