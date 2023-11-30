Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walton County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Walton County, Florida today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walton County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Freeport High School at Deane Bozeman High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Panama City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geneva County High School at Paxton School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Paxton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
