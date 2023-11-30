South Florida vs. Hofstra November 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Hofstra Pride (1-2) face the South Florida Bulls (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 airing on FloHoops.
South Florida vs. Hofstra Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
South Florida Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyler Harris: 16.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Russel Tchewa: 11.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Selton Miguel: 10.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sam Hines Jr.: 6.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Keyshawn Bryant: 9.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
Hofstra Top Players (2022-23)
- Aaron Estrada: 20.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyler Thomas: 16.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaquan Carlos: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Darlinstone Dubar: 10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Warren Williams: 8.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
South Florida vs. Hofstra Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Hofstra Rank
|Hofstra AVG
|South Florida AVG
|South Florida Rank
|101st
|74.8
|Points Scored
|72.0
|169th
|69th
|66.4
|Points Allowed
|72.0
|237th
|229th
|31.1
|Rebounds
|33.5
|74th
|317th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|54th
|49th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|81st
|14.4
|Assists
|13.4
|150th
|36th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
