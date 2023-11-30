The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-5) travel to face the South Florida Bulls (5-3) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Florida vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers put up just three more points per game (62) than the Bulls allow (59).

When it scores more than 59 points, Charleston Southern is 1-4.

South Florida is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 62 points.

The Bulls average 59.6 points per game, 16.4 fewer points than the 76 the Buccaneers allow.

The Bulls shoot 37.3% from the field, 4.4% lower than the Buccaneers allow defensively.

The Buccaneers' 38.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 1.7 higher than the Bulls have given up.

South Florida Leaders

Carla Brito: 10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 43.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 43.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Vittoria Blasigh: 14.3 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (26-for-59)

14.3 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (26-for-59) Emma Johansson: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 4.9 PTS, 29 FG%

4.9 PTS, 29 FG% Maria Alvarez: 6.1 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Florida Schedule