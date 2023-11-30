Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Santa Rosa County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Santa Rosa County, Florida, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Santa Rosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Navarre High School at Choctawhatchee High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pace High School at Gulf Breeze High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
