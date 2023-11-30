Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Saint Johns County, Florida today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Johns County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

William M Raines High School at Ponte Vedra HS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30

7:30 PM ET on November 30 Location: Ponte Vedra, FL

Ponte Vedra, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Kenny High School at Creekside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30

7:30 PM ET on November 30 Location: St. Johns, FL

St. Johns, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wolfson School for Advanced Studies at Tocoi Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30

7:30 PM ET on November 30 Location: St. Augustine, FL

St. Augustine, FL Conference: 4A - District 3

4A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Pedro Menendez High School