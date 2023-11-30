Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Johns County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Saint Johns County, Florida today? We've got the information.
Saint Johns County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
William M Raines High School at Ponte Vedra HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Ponte Vedra, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Kenny High School at Creekside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: St. Johns, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wolfson School for Advanced Studies at Tocoi Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pedro Menendez High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
