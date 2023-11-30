Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Pinellas County, Florida? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northside Christian School at Hernando Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 30

6:30 PM ET on November 30 Location: Brooksville, FL

Brooksville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Petersburg Catholic High School at Lakeside Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30

7:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Clearwater, FL

Clearwater, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hollins High School at Anclote High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30

7:30 PM ET on November 30 Location: Holiday, FL

Holiday, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Boca Ciega High School at Northeast High School - St. Petersburg