There is high school basketball competition in Okaloosa County, Florida today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Okaloosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Niceville HS at Rutherford High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 30

5:30 PM CT on November 30 Location: Panama City, FL

Panama City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Niceville HS at Rutherford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Panama City, FL

Panama City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Escambia High School at Crestview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Navarre High School at Choctawhatchee High School