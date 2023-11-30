Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Kucherov against the Penguins, we have lots of info to help.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

1.5 points (Over odds: -105)

1.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -222)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Kucherov has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 20:31 on the ice per game.

In Kucherov's 22 games played this season he's scored in nine of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 17 of 22 games this year, Kucherov has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 22 games this year, Kucherov has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Kucherov has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Kucherov has an implied probability of 68.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 22 Games 3 37 Points 5 15 Goals 1 22 Assists 4

