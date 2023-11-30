Should you bet on Mikhail Sergachev to score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Mikhail Sergachev score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Sergachev stats and insights

Sergachev has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.

He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Sergachev averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Sergachev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:33 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:13 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 23:19 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:00 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 23:28 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 23:01 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 23:29 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 25:34 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 25:31 Home L 5-3

Lightning vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

