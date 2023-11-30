Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Penguins on November 30, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nikita Kucherov, Jake Guentzel and others in the Tampa Bay Lightning-Pittsburgh Penguins matchup at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Lightning vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lightning vs. Penguins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has scored 37 points in 22 games (15 goals and 22 assists).
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 24
|2
|4
|6
|3
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|7
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Brayden Point has 12 goals and 18 assists to total 30 points (1.3 per game).
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 24
|3
|2
|5
|3
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
Victor Hedman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
Victor Hedman has four goals and 19 assists for Tampa Bay.
Hedman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Guentzel has recorded seven goals and 17 assists in 21 games for Pittsburgh, good for 24 points.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Sabres
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 19
|0
|1
|1
|5
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Sidney Crosby is a key piece of the offense for Pittsburgh with 24 total points this season. He has scored 13 goals and added 11 assists in 21 games.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Sabres
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.