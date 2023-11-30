Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nikita Kucherov, Jake Guentzel and others in the Tampa Bay Lightning-Pittsburgh Penguins matchup at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lightning vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Penguins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has scored 37 points in 22 games (15 goals and 22 assists).

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 28 0 1 1 5 at Avalanche Nov. 27 0 1 1 6 at Hurricanes Nov. 24 2 4 6 3 vs. Jets Nov. 22 0 1 1 4 vs. Bruins Nov. 20 0 1 1 7

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Brayden Point has 12 goals and 18 assists to total 30 points (1.3 per game).

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 28 1 0 1 2 at Avalanche Nov. 27 0 0 0 3 at Hurricanes Nov. 24 3 2 5 3 vs. Jets Nov. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Bruins Nov. 20 0 0 0 0

Victor Hedman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

Victor Hedman has four goals and 19 assists for Tampa Bay.

Hedman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 28 0 0 0 1 at Avalanche Nov. 27 0 1 1 4 at Hurricanes Nov. 24 0 1 1 0 vs. Jets Nov. 22 0 1 1 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 20 0 1 1 5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Guentzel has recorded seven goals and 17 assists in 21 games for Pittsburgh, good for 24 points.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Nov. 28 0 1 1 4 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 25 1 0 1 6 at Sabres Nov. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Rangers Nov. 22 0 0 0 6 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 19 0 1 1 5

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Sidney Crosby is a key piece of the offense for Pittsburgh with 24 total points this season. He has scored 13 goals and added 11 assists in 21 games.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 25 0 1 1 5 at Sabres Nov. 24 1 0 1 5 vs. Rangers Nov. 22 0 0 0 4 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 19 0 0 0 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.