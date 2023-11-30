Lightning vs. Penguins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 30
The Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10-1), losers of three straight road games, visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-8-5) at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Lightning have gone 4-5-1 in the past 10 games, putting up 30 total goals (10 power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 30.3%). They have given up 34 goals to their opponents.
Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's game.
Lightning vs. Penguins Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final tally of Lightning 4, Penguins 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-145)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Penguins (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Lightning vs Penguins Additional Info
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning have a 10-8-5 record overall, with a 1-5-6 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.
- In the seven games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 2-0-5 record (good for nine points).
- In the two games this season the Lightning scored just one goal, they lost both times.
- Tampa Bay finished 0-2-2 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).
- The Lightning have scored at least three goals in 15 games (10-2-3, 23 points).
- In the nine games when Tampa Bay has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 5-2-2 record (12 points).
- When it has outshot opponents, Tampa Bay is 7-5-1 (15 points).
- The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Lightning finished 3-3-4 in those contests (10 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Penguins AVG
|Penguins Rank
|6th
|3.48
|Goals Scored
|3.1
|17th
|27th
|3.52
|Goals Allowed
|2.62
|6th
|19th
|30.3
|Shots
|33.8
|2nd
|21st
|31.2
|Shots Allowed
|31
|20th
|2nd
|32.47%
|Power Play %
|12.07%
|26th
|9th
|84.51%
|Penalty Kill %
|86.36%
|6th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Lightning vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.