The Tampa Bay Lightning (10-8-5) are favorites when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10-1) on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT. The Lightning are -150 on the moneyline to win, while the Penguins have +125 moneyline odds.

Lightning vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs. Penguins Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Lightning vs. Penguins Betting Trends

In 13 games this season, Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Lightning are 5-6 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Penguins have been the underdog seven times this season, and upset their opponent in five of those games.

When playing with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter, Tampa Bay has put together a 3-2 record (winning 60.0% of its games).

Pittsburgh has had moneyline odds of +125 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 4-6-0 6.5 3.00 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.00 3.40 10 30.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 6-4 3-7-0 6.5 2.70 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.70 2.30 1 4.0% Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 2-3 Record as ML Underdog 3-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

