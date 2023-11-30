Kyle Lowry and his Miami Heat teammates take on the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 131-124 loss to the Bucks (his previous action) Lowry produced 21 points and six assists.

Below we will break down Lowry's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 9.4 12.1 Rebounds -- 4.1 4.1 Assists -- 4.5 4.4 PRA -- 18 20.6 PR -- 13.5 16.2 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.7



Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Pacers

Lowry has taken 7.0 shots per game this season and made 3.1 per game, which account for 7.7% and 7.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 16.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

Lowry's Heat average 98.9 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Pacers are one of the league's slowest with 107.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pacers are 29th in the league, giving up 124.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Pacers are 10th in the NBA, conceding 43.6 rebounds per contest.

The Pacers are the eighth-ranked team in the league, giving up 24.7 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pacers are No. 1 in the league, conceding 10 makes per game.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 34 21 6 5 4 0 0 12/12/2022 34 8 2 2 2 0 0 11/4/2022 38 10 6 3 1 1 2

