High school basketball action in Hernando County, Florida is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hernando County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northside Christian School at Hernando Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 30

6:30 PM ET on November 30 Location: Brooksville, FL

Brooksville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Crystal River High School at Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School