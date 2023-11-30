Thursday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Miami Heat (10-8) and the Indiana Pacers (9-7) at Kaseya Center features the Heat's Bam Adebayo and the Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton as players to watch.

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, BSIN

Heat's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Heat fell to the Bucks on Tuesday, 131-124. Adebayo scored a team-high 31 points (and chipped in five assists and 10 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bam Adebayo 31 10 5 0 2 0 Kyle Lowry 21 4 6 1 1 3 Josh Richardson 20 3 7 0 0 3

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo's numbers for the season are 23.3 points, 4.0 assists and 10.3 boards per game.

Kyle Lowry is averaging 9.4 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 boards per game.

Jaime Jaquez is putting up 11.3 points, 2.6 assists and 3.8 boards per contest.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 boards per game.

Josh Richardson puts up 9.6 points, 2.6 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bam Adebayo 19.0 8.9 3.6 1.3 0.5 0.0 Jaime Jaquez 15.2 4.6 3.2 1.0 0.2 1.7 Jimmy Butler 16.1 2.7 3.2 0.8 0.6 1.0 Josh Richardson 11.9 2.8 3.5 0.9 0.3 1.6 Duncan Robinson 14.0 2.6 2.8 0.2 0.3 2.9

