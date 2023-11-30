The Miami Heat (10-8) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (9-7) on November 30, 2023 at Kaseya Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Pacers.

Heat vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: NBA TV

Heat vs Pacers Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (49.9%).

Miami is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 49.9% from the field.

The Heat are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 29th.

The Heat score 14.2 fewer points per game (110.6) than the Pacers allow (124.8).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat post 113.8 points per game in home games, compared to 109 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.

Miami is giving up 113 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 107.2.

The Heat are sinking 12.5 treys per game, which is 0.3 fewer than they're averaging in away games (12.8). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 39.7% when playing at home and 37.6% in road games.

Heat Injuries