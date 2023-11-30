Heat vs. Pacers November 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:19 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Indiana Pacers (7-4), on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Kaseya Center, face the Miami Heat (8-4). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN.
Heat vs. Pacers Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, BSIN
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro averages 22 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocks.
- Jimmy Butler puts up 16.5 points, 3.5 assists and 9 boards per game.
- Kyle Lowry posts 5.3 points, 4.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
- Kevin Love averages 11 points, 2 assists and 9.5 boards.
- Duncan Robinson averages 10.7 points, 0.7 assists and 2 boards.
Pacers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Tyrese Haliburton gets the Pacers 20 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Myles Turner is putting up 17 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He's draining 50% of his shots from the field and 26.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Aaron Nesmith gives the Pacers 12.7 points, 6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while posting 0 steals and 1 block.
- The Pacers are receiving 15 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Bruce Brown this year.
- Buddy Hield is putting up 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He is draining 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per contest.
Heat vs. Pacers Stat Comparison
|Heat
|Pacers
|110.7
|Points Avg.
|126.5
|110.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|123.4
|46.3%
|Field Goal %
|50%
|37%
|Three Point %
|38.6%
