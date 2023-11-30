Haywood Highsmith and the rest of the Miami Heat will be hitting the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 112-97 loss against the Nets, Highsmith had eight points.

Let's break down Highsmith's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Haywood Highsmith Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 7.5 7.3 Rebounds 4.5 3.1 Assists -- 1.7 PRA -- 12.1 PR -- 10.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Highsmith's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Haywood Highsmith Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 5.1% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.1 per contest.

Highsmith's Heat average 98.9 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Pacers are one of the league's slowest with 107.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pacers are ranked 29th in the NBA, allowing 124.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Pacers are ranked 10th in the league, conceding 43.6 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Pacers are eighth in the NBA, conceding 24.7 per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Haywood Highsmith vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 25 4 6 0 0 2 0 12/23/2022 23 10 3 2 0 1 2 11/4/2022 6 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.