Florida State vs. Arkansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 30
Thursday's contest between the Florida State Seminoles (5-1) and Arkansas Razorbacks (6-1) going head to head at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has a projected final score of 79-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.
The Seminoles are coming off of a 100-88 loss to Stanford in their last outing on Friday.
Florida State vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Florida State vs. Arkansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida State 79, Arkansas 71
Florida State Schedule Analysis
- The Seminoles' best win of the season came in a 92-91 victory against the No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers on November 9.
- The Seminoles have one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.
- Florida State has one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Florida State is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.
Florida State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 92-91 at home over Tennessee (No. 20/AP Poll) on November 9
- 79-75 on the road over Florida (No. 70) on November 17
- 90-52 over Northwestern (No. 204) on November 22
- 80-45 at home over South Alabama (No. 212) on November 19
- 99-63 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 304) on November 6
Florida State Leaders
- Makayla Timpson: 12.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 3.2 BLK, 48.4 FG%
- O'Mariah Gordon: 16.3 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)
- Ta'Niya Latson: 18.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 39.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Alexis Tucker: 11.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)
- Sara Bejedi: 10.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
Florida State Performance Insights
- The Seminoles average 88.0 points per game (13th in college basketball) while giving up 71.0 per outing (294th in college basketball). They have a +102 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.0 points per game.
