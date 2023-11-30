Thursday's contest features the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1) and the Liberty Flames (6-0) facing off at FAU Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 75-74 win for Florida Atlantic according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 30.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 75, Liberty 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida Atlantic (-0.7)

Florida Atlantic (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

Florida Atlantic's record against the spread so far this season is 4-2-0, while Liberty's is 5-0-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Owls are 3-3-0 and the Flames are 4-1-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls' +93 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 83 points per game (49th in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per outing (120th in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. It is collecting 34.2 rebounds per game (151st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.8 per outing.

Florida Atlantic makes 9.7 three-pointers per game (33rd in college basketball), 3.5 more than its opponents (6.2). It is shooting 38.2% from deep (44th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.1%.

The Owls rank 28th in college basketball by averaging 105.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 122nd in college basketball, allowing 85.9 points per 100 possessions.

Florida Atlantic has committed 2.7 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.3 (76th in college basketball action) while forcing 13 (130th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.