Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 30
The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1) will look to extend a three-game win run when they host the Liberty Flames (6-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The Flames have taken six games in a row.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty matchup in this article.
Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|Liberty Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida Atlantic (-7.5)
|146.5
|-350
|+280
|FanDuel
|Florida Atlantic (-7.5)
|146.5
|-315
|+250
Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- Florida Atlantic has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, three out of the Owls' six games have gone over the point total.
- Liberty has put together a perfect 5-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Flames and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of five times this year.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Florida Atlantic is 25th-best in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 15th-best, according to computer rankings.
- Florida Atlantic's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.
