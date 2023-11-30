The No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1) take a three-game win streak into a home contest with the Liberty Flames (6-0), who have won six straight. It starts at 6:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 49.4% from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Flames allow to opponents.

In games Florida Atlantic shoots higher than 40.7% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Flames are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Owls sit at 149th.

The 83 points per game the Owls average are 22.2 more points than the Flames give up (60.8).

Florida Atlantic is 5-0 when scoring more than 60.8 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic put up 82.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 75.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.2 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Owls allowed 3.3 fewer points per game (64.2) than when playing on the road (67.5).

When it comes to total threes made, Florida Atlantic fared better at home last season, averaging 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 37.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38.0% mark on the road.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule