Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Duval County, Florida today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Seacoast Christian HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
River City Science Academy HS at Old Plank Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William M Raines High School at Ponte Vedra HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Ponte Vedra, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Bolles School at Westside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Beaches Chapel School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Neptune Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Kenny High School at Creekside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: St. Johns, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wolfson School for Advanced Studies at Tocoi Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beaches Chapel School at Global Outreach Charter Academy
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
