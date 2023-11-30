The Miami Heat, with Bam Adebayo, face the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Adebayo put up 31 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 131-124 loss versus the Bucks.

Let's break down Adebayo's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.3 24.2 Rebounds 10.5 10.3 11.9 Assists 4.5 4.0 4.7 PRA -- 37.6 40.8 PR -- 33.6 36.1



Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Pacers

Adebayo is responsible for taking 15.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.3 per game.

Adebayo's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 107.8 possessions per game, while his Heat average 98.9 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

Allowing 124.8 points per game, the Pacers are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Pacers allow 43.6 rebounds per game, ranking 10th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pacers are eighth in the NBA, allowing 24.7 per game.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 37 38 9 3 0 0 1 12/23/2022 38 18 7 3 0 0 0 12/12/2022 35 22 17 3 0 1 2 11/4/2022 34 18 10 4 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.