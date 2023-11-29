Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Polk County, Florida today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lake Gibson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Ridge High School at Ridge Community HS
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Davenport, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
