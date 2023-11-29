Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Orange County, Florida today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Orange High School at Maynard Evans High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jones High School at Windermere Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Windermere, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Creek High School at University High School - Orlando
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olympia High School at Lake Nona High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
