How to Watch North Florida vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2) take on the North Florida Ospreys (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on Big Ten Network.
North Florida vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Big Ten Network
North Florida Stats Insights
- North Florida has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.9% from the field.
- The Ospreys are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawkeyes sit at 137th.
- The Ospreys score only 0.3 more points per game (75.6) than the Hawkeyes allow (75.3).
- When it scores more than 75.3 points, North Florida is 3-1.
North Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Florida scored more points at home (82.3 per game) than on the road (71.7) last season.
- The Ospreys conceded 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 84.0 on the road.
- At home, North Florida sunk 11.6 trifectas per game last season, 2.3 more than it averaged away (9.3). North Florida's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.0%) than on the road (32.7%).
North Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 80-74
|UNF Arena
|11/18/2023
|Maine
|W 67-58
|UNF Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ LSU
|L 75-63
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/2/2023
|High Point
|-
|UNF Arena
|12/5/2023
|Edward Waters
|-
|UNF Arena
