The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2) take on the North Florida Ospreys (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on Big Ten Network.

North Florida vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

North Florida Stats Insights

North Florida has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.9% from the field.

The Ospreys are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawkeyes sit at 137th.

The Ospreys score only 0.3 more points per game (75.6) than the Hawkeyes allow (75.3).

When it scores more than 75.3 points, North Florida is 3-1.

North Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Florida scored more points at home (82.3 per game) than on the road (71.7) last season.

The Ospreys conceded 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 84.0 on the road.

At home, North Florida sunk 11.6 trifectas per game last season, 2.3 more than it averaged away (9.3). North Florida's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.0%) than on the road (32.7%).

