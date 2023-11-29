The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2) take on the North Florida Ospreys (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on Big Ten Network.

North Florida vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Florida Stats Insights

  • North Florida has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.9% from the field.
  • The Ospreys are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawkeyes sit at 137th.
  • The Ospreys score only 0.3 more points per game (75.6) than the Hawkeyes allow (75.3).
  • When it scores more than 75.3 points, North Florida is 3-1.

North Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Florida scored more points at home (82.3 per game) than on the road (71.7) last season.
  • The Ospreys conceded 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 84.0 on the road.
  • At home, North Florida sunk 11.6 trifectas per game last season, 2.3 more than it averaged away (9.3). North Florida's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.0%) than on the road (32.7%).

North Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Northwestern State W 80-74 UNF Arena
11/18/2023 Maine W 67-58 UNF Arena
11/24/2023 @ LSU L 75-63 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/29/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/2/2023 High Point - UNF Arena
12/5/2023 Edward Waters - UNF Arena

