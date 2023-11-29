The Orlando Magic (12-5) are 9.5-point favorites as they try to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (3-14) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MNMT. The point total in the matchup is 233.5.

Magic vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and MNMT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -9.5 233.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

In four of 17 games this season, Orlando and its opponents have combined to total more than 233.5 points.

The average total in Orlando's matchups this year is 220, 13.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Magic's ATS record is 14-3-0 this season.

Orlando has been listed as the favorite five times this season and has won all of those games.

Orlando has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -450.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Magic have a 81.8% chance to win.

Magic vs Wizards Additional Info

Magic vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 4 23.5% 112.6 228.7 107.4 231.4 222.6 Wizards 10 58.8% 116.1 228.7 124 231.4 236.8

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

The Magic are 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Magic have hit the over six times.

Orlando has a better record against the spread in home games (8-1-0) than it does in away games (6-2-0).

The Magic put up 112.6 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 124 the Wizards allow.

Orlando has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall when scoring more than 124 points.

Magic vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Magic and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 14-3 0-0 7-10 Wizards 8-9 2-3 10-7

Magic vs. Wizards Point Insights

Magic Wizards 112.6 Points Scored (PG) 116.1 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 3-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-6 3-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-10 107.4 Points Allowed (PG) 124 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 11-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-1 10-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-2

