The Orlando Magic (6-5) are home in Southeast Division play against the Washington Wizards (2-9) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these teams this season.

Magic vs. Wizards Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, MNMT

Magic Players to Watch

Franz Wagner puts up 21 points, 4.5 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 39.3% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 3 made treys per contest.

Cole Anthony averages 19 points, 6 boards and 2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Paolo Banchero posts 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0 blocks.

Jalen Suggs puts up 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1 block.

Markelle Fultz averages 9 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma is putting up 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He's also draining 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Tyus Jones is averaging 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He's making 51.5% of his shots from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per game.

Jordan Poole is putting up 18.7 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He is making 38.5% of his shots from the floor and 21.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

The Wizards are getting 10 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Deni Avdija this year.

Delon Wright gets the Wizards 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5 assists per contest while posting 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Magic vs. Wizards Stat Comparison

Magic Wizards 108.3 Points Avg. 115.5 106.6 Points Allowed Avg. 123.2 44.7% Field Goal % 47.8% 32.9% Three Point % 35.5%

