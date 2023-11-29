Magic vs. Wizards November 29 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Orlando Magic (6-5) are home in Southeast Division play against the Washington Wizards (2-9) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these teams this season.
Magic vs. Wizards Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSFL, MNMT
Magic Players to Watch
- Franz Wagner puts up 21 points, 4.5 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 39.3% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 3 made treys per contest.
- Cole Anthony averages 19 points, 6 boards and 2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Paolo Banchero posts 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0 blocks.
- Jalen Suggs puts up 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1 block.
- Markelle Fultz averages 9 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma is putting up 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He's also draining 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- Tyus Jones is averaging 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He's making 51.5% of his shots from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per game.
- Jordan Poole is putting up 18.7 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He is making 38.5% of his shots from the floor and 21.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.
- The Wizards are getting 10 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Deni Avdija this year.
- Delon Wright gets the Wizards 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5 assists per contest while posting 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Magic vs. Wizards Stat Comparison
|Magic
|Wizards
|108.3
|Points Avg.
|115.5
|106.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|123.2
|44.7%
|Field Goal %
|47.8%
|32.9%
|Three Point %
|35.5%
