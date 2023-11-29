Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Lee County, Florida today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Lee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bonita Springs High School at St John Neumann Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
