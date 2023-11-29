Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic match up versus the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 130-117 win over the Hornets (his previous action) Suggs put up 12 points and two blocks.

We're going to examine Suggs' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.4 13.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 3.1 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.8 PRA -- 19.1 19.8 PR -- 16.4 17 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.9



Jalen Suggs Insights vs. the Wizards

Suggs is responsible for attempting 10.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.6 per game.

He's connected on 1.6 threes per game, or 14.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Suggs' opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 105.6 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.8.

The Wizards are the 29th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 124 points per game.

The Wizards allow 50.6 rebounds per game, worst in the league.

In terms of assists, the Wizards have given up 29.2 per game, 29th in the NBA.

Giving up 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Wizards are the 17th-ranked team in the league.

Jalen Suggs vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 23 8 3 2 0 1 1 1/21/2023 13 3 0 1 1 0 1

