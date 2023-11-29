The Jacksonville Dolphins (4-2) host the Campbell Fighting Camels (2-4) after winning three straight home games. The Dolphins are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which tips at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 129.5 points.

Jacksonville vs. Campbell Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: Swisher Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jacksonville -6.5 129.5

Jacksonville Betting Records & Stats

Every game Jacksonville has played this season has gone over 129.5 total points.

Jacksonville's contests this year have an average total of 155, 25.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Dolphins are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Jacksonville won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Dolphins have played as a favorite of -250 or more once this season and won that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Jacksonville.

Jacksonville vs. Campbell Over/Under Stats

Games Over 129.5 % of Games Over 129.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville 4 100% 79.2 139.4 75.8 140.8 135 Campbell 2 33.3% 60.2 139.4 65 140.8 130.2

Additional Jacksonville Insights & Trends

The Dolphins put up 14.2 more points per game (79.2) than the Fighting Camels give up (65).

Jacksonville is 2-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 65 points.

Jacksonville vs. Campbell Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville 2-2-0 1-0 3-1-0 Campbell 3-3-0 1-1 2-4-0

Jacksonville vs. Campbell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Jacksonville Campbell 7-6 Home Record 8-6 6-10 Away Record 4-10 3-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 6-9-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 66 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 61.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

